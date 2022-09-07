Sep 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Barclays CEO Energy and Power Conference. Next up, we have Plains All American Pipeline, one of the largest crude infrastructure providers in North America, particularly in the Permian.



Joining us from the company today for a fireside chat is Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO. We're going to be going into -- as I mentioned, going into a fireside chat format. But before that, Willie is going to kick things off with a few prepared remarks. So with that, Willie, thanks for being here.



Wilfred C.W. Chiang - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - CEO & Chairman of Plains All American GP LLC



Thanks, [Mark]. Everyone hear me okay? It's good to see everyone. It's certainly nice to be back in person.



And I'll tell you, it's really nice. Probably not the topic is always nice, but it's nice to see energy in the news every single day. And the reason I say that is I think it just highlights the importance of what the energy sector does and all the ramifications around what energy can do for the world