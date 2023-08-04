Aug 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PAA and PAGP Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Blake Fernandez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Blake Michael Fernandez - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - VP of IR



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome to Plains All American's Second Quarter '23 Earnings Call.



Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the News and Events section at plains.com, where an audio replay will also be available following today's call. Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. Highlights from the quarter are provided on Slide 3, a condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and other reference materials are located in the appendix.



Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO; and Al Sw