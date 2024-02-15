Why First Industrial Realty Trust Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 18% in a Quarter

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance over the recent months. With a current market capitalization of $7.02 billion, the company's stock price stands at $53.05. Despite a slight 1.81% loss over the past week, the stock has gained an impressive 17.68% over the past three months. This growth trajectory is underscored by the company's current valuation status, with the GF Value indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued at a GF Value of $61.44, up from the past GF Value of $60.26.

Understanding First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc operates within the REITs industry, focusing on the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The company's portfolio is diversified across light industrial properties and bulk warehouses, strategically located near key transportation hubs. The majority of First Industrial's revenue is generated from medium-term leases, catering to a wide range of clients in manufacturing, retail, and distribution sectors. 1755611911896068096.png

Profitability Insights

First Industrial Realty Trust boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, reflecting its robust financial health and sustained profitability. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 40.25%, outperforming 688 companies in the industry. Additionally, the Return on Equity (ROE) is at 10.83%, surpassing 84.21% of its peers. The Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are also commendable at 5.35% and 4.74%, respectively, further solidifying the company's profitability status. First Industrial has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its financial resilience and operational efficiency. 1755611930548137984.png

Growth Trajectory and Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is a solid 6/10, indicating a favorable growth pattern. First Industrial has seen a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 6.70% and a 5-Year Rate of 4.10%, both of which are higher than the majority of their industry counterparts. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 26.20%, and the 5-Year EPS Growth Rate is 18.50%, showcasing the company's ability to increase earnings at a rate that outpaces many of its competitors. These growth metrics suggest that First Industrial is not only expanding its financials but is also doing so at a rate that promises potential for future gains. 1755611947992248320.png

Notable Shareholders

First Industrial Realty Trust's shareholder base includes several prominent investors. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 223,171 shares, representing a 0.17% share percentage. Following closely is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 207,926 shares, accounting for 0.16% of the company's shares. Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant stake, holding 157,758 shares, which translates to a 0.12% share percentage. These holdings by influential investors underscore the confidence in the company's market position and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, First Industrial Realty Trust stands strong. Stag Industrial Inc (STAG, Financial) has a slightly lower market cap of $6.79 billion, while Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD, Financial) and EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP, Financial) have higher market caps of $7.92 billion and $8.48 billion, respectively. This positioning within the industry highlights First Industrial's competitive edge and its ability to maintain a significant market presence among its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc's recent stock performance and modest undervaluation present an attractive opportunity for investors. The company's solid market position, consistent profitability, and promising growth prospects contribute to its appeal. With significant shareholders maintaining their investments and a competitive stance in the industry, First Industrial is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. Investors would do well to keep an eye on this REIT as it navigates the industrial real estate market with strategic prowess.

