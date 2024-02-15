What's Driving The Walt Disney Co's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $197.17 billion. The current price of $107.49 reflects a 3.22% gain over the past week and an impressive 17.58% gain over the past three months. This surge in stock price has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the underlying factors contributing to this momentum.

Understanding Disney's Current Valuation

When assessing Disney's stock value, the GF Value is a critical metric. Currently, the GF Value stands at $134.66, which, when compared to the past GF Value of $162.41, indicates a shift in the stock's intrinsic worth. This change in valuation from "Significantly Undervalued" to "Modestly Undervalued" suggests that while the stock is still priced less than its calculated intrinsic value, the gap has narrowed, reflecting the stock's recent gains.

Introducing The Walt Disney Co

The Walt Disney Co, a titan in the Media - Diversified industry, operates across three primary business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Disney's entertainment division boasts a rich portfolio of franchises and characters, developed over a century, and includes the ABC broadcast network, cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. The sports segment is anchored by ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service, while the experiences segment encompasses Disney's theme parks, vacation destinations, and merchandise licensing. 1755612146638680064.png

Dissecting Disney's Profitability

Disney's Profitability Rank is a robust 7/10, placing it favorably within its industry context. The company's Operating Margin of 10.12% surpasses 73.18% of its industry peers. Additionally, Disney's Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.42%, Return on Assets (ROA) of 1.15%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 3.48% all demonstrate competitive standings within the industry. Notably, Disney has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, a testament to its enduring business model. 1755612164598689792.png

Assessing Disney's Growth Trajectory

Disney's Growth Rank stands at 6/10, reflecting a balanced growth profile in the context of its industry. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 10.30% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 3.80% both outperform a majority of its competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 4.63%. Moreover, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 71.50%, although the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 17.90%. The projected EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is a robust 44.50%, indicating strong future earnings potential. 1755612181799530496.png

Major Stakeholders in Disney

Disney's shareholder landscape includes notable investors such as Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), holding 32,868,307 shares, representing a 1.85% share percentage. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 7,204,256 shares (0.39% share percentage), and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holds 6,041,777 shares (0.34% share percentage). These significant investments by prominent figures in the financial world underscore confidence in Disney's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Disney operates in a competitive landscape, with major players like Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) boasting a market cap of $241.72 billion, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial) at $23.89 billion, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV, Financial) with a market cap of $20.31 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Disney's diverse portfolio and recent stock performance suggest a strong market position relative to its peers.

Conclusion: Disney's Market Position and Outlook

In summary, The Walt Disney Co's recent stock performance and valuation reflect a company that is modestly undervalued but on a positive trajectory. The company's profitability and growth metrics, when viewed in the context of the industry, reveal a solid foundation and potential for continued success. The investments by major holders further validate Disney's market position. Finally, when compared to its competitors, Disney's diverse operations and strong brand equity position it well for future growth and market leadership.

