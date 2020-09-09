Sep 09, 2020 / 01:45PM GMT
Christine Cho - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second day of the Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference, and thank you for joining my chat with Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. Hey, Willie, how are you this morning?
Wilfred C.W. Chiang - Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Chairman & CEO of PAA GP Holdings LLC
Hi, Christine. Thanks for having me.
Christine Cho - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst
Yes, of course. So I thought we'd go down a list of questions. But before we start, if you wanted to -- do you have any introductory remarks?
Wilfred C.W. Chiang - Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Chairman & CEO of PAA GP Holdings LLC
I do. I just wanted to make a few comments before. I think you're going to probably cover many of these in the questions, but I had some thoughts in my mind that I wanted to share with everyone.
First o
Plains GP Holdings LP at Barclays Virtual CEO Energy-Power Conference Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 01:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...