Q4 2021 Paltalk Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Paltalk fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, and Kara Jenny, Chief Financial Officer of Paltalk. Kara, the floor is yours.



Kara Jenny - Paltalk, Inc. - CFO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Paltalk fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 operating and financial results conference call for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings results press release, which was issued yesterday after the markets closed around 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast and will be available for replay.



In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meanings of the securities law, including forward-looking statements about future results of operations, business strategies and plans, our relationships with our customers as well as market and potential growth opportunities.



In addition