Q2 2019 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference. Our host for today's call are Mr. Ed Coll, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Gianni DelSignore, Chief Financial Officer.



Sean Silva - Prosek LLC - Associate VP



Thank you, Stephanie, and thank you for joining us for this morning's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.



Before I turn the call over to Ed, I'd like to read the safe harbor statement. This conference could contain forward-looking statements within t