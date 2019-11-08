Q3 2019 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Maria, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference. Our hosts for today's call are Mr. Ed Coll, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Gianni DelSignore, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The recording can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing ID number 6638359. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Sean Silva with Prosek Partners.



Sean Silva - Prosek LLC - Associate VP



Thank you, Maria, and thank you for joining us for this morning's third quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Pangaea Logistics Solutions. With us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ed Coll; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Gianni DelSignore.



Before I turn the call over to Ed, I'd like to read the safe harbor statement. This conference co