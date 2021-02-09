Q4 2020 Perion Network Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Perion Networks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. The press release detailing the financial results is available on the company's website at perion.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to read the following safe harbor statements. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the company's annual report on Form 20-F that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different and any future results, performance or achievements anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.



As in prior quarters, the results reported today will be analyzed both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. While mentioning EBITDA, we will