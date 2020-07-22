Jul 22, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Larry Morse Shelton - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Larry Shelton, Chairman of the Board of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This year, out of an abundance of caution to proactively deal with the unprecedented health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our shareholders, communities and employees, we are holding our 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders via live audio webcast. As Chairman of the Board, I will be presiding over the meeting. The meeting is held as scheduled in accordance with the notice of annual meeting mailed to our stockholders on or about June 12, 2020.



I would now like to introduce our Board of Directors who are present at this virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Dr. Louis Centofanti, Joseph Grumski, Joe Reeder, Zach Wamp and Mark Zwecker. Also in attendance today are David