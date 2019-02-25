Feb 25, 2019 / 06:35PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



With us we have Cord Christensen from PetIQ. And we're going to start with the presentation and then follow it up with Q&A. Mic on?



McCord Christensen - PetIQ, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Perfect. Thanks, everybody, for letting me join you today, I'm -- my name is Cord Christensen. I am the Founder and CEO of company called PetIQ.



The best way to describe PetIQ is, we're very similar to a veterinarian practice. We have a infrastructure of veterinarians across the country that we treat dogs and cats. And for all intents and purposes, we run clinics and hopefully, help provide great health care for pets. I'll get in to what makes us different than a traditional clinic here shortly. Our business is -- and we talk a lot about how the similarities are in the baby business and the pet business. Both have a patient that can't speak for themselves, both need the doctor's recommendation. And for all intents and purposes, we execute our business model through major retail outlets where most of the baby business gets executed, whether