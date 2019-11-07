Q3 2019 PetIQ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the PetIQ Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Sonnek. Please go ahead.



Jeff Sonnek - ICR, LLC - SVP



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on PetIQ's third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. On today's call are Cord Christensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and John Newland, Chief Financial Officer. Susan Sholtis will also present and will be available for Q&A.



Before we begin please remember that during the course of this call management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events and those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's press release