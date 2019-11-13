Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Hi, good morning, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I cover Life Sciences Tools Diagnostics, including the all-important Animal Health sector at CrÃ©dit Suisse. With us today, we have PetIQ. And with them, we are happy to have Cord Christensen, the CEO at PetIQ; as well as the CFO in the audience as well, John Newland.
With that, I will hand it over to Cord for some of his prepared remarks. Thanks.
McCord Christensen - PetIQ, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Good morning, everybody. I appreciate you coming and being in attendance. I have to apologize, I've got a little bit of cold I'm getting over, so I'm usually not this congested or nasally. But anyway, excited to be here anyways. We'll run through a short slide deck on the company, and then talk about our historical results and our current results, and then open it up for some questions. When we do that, I'll have John Newland join me on the stage for
PetIQ Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference - Scottsdale Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...