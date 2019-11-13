Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Hi, good morning, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I cover Life Sciences Tools Diagnostics, including the all-important Animal Health sector at CrÃ©dit Suisse. With us today, we have PetIQ. And with them, we are happy to have Cord Christensen, the CEO at PetIQ; as well as the CFO in the audience as well, John Newland.



With that, I will hand it over to Cord for some of his prepared remarks. Thanks.



McCord Christensen - PetIQ, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody. I appreciate you coming and being in attendance. I have to apologize, I've got a little bit of cold I'm getting over, so I'm usually not this congested or nasally. But anyway, excited to be here anyways. We'll run through a short slide deck on the company, and then talk about our historical results and our current results, and then open it up for some questions. When we do that, I'll have John Newland join me on the stage for