PetIQ. We're going to do the same thing, slide deck presentation and then followed by some just general Q&A with the audience. So Cord, thanks for joining us.



McCord Christensen - PetIQ, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, guys. Thanks for letting me be here today. Really appreciate the opportunity to come in and be with a bunch of you one-on-one and then obviously to present today.



With the introduction said, I'll run through some slides and we'll have a chit-chat on the company. We've had a lot happened in the last year and we'll update on you that and then open it up for some questions and go from there.



So for those of you that don't know PetIQ and a lot of you in the room that I recognize they'll do, but for a few that don't, we really want you to understand what we do and why we do it. And if you understand that the traditional veterinarian market, it really looks just like this, mom and pop clinic. You brought your pet, you went in, you have this great veterinary that loves your dog or cat, took care of