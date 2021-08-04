Q2 2021 PetIQ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on PetIQ's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Cord Christensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Sholtis, President; and John Newland, Chief Financial Officer. Michael Smith, Executive Vice President of the Products Division will also be available for Q&A.



Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to