PetIQ Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

I'm the analyst at William Blair that covers PetIQ. I want to welcome you to our growth stock conference and the presentation by PetIQ. I'm pleased to have, to my left, Chief Executive Officer, Cord Christensen; and Chief Financial Officer, Zvi Glasman, here to present today.



I think many of you know PetIQ as an innovator of quality, convenient, affordable pet care solutions, targeting the retail channel. Company distributes and manufactures OTC flea and tick preventatives, pet health and wellness products, and pet prescription medications. It also operates a network of retail clinics and centers through which it provides veterinary services to pet parents. PetIQ has grown rapidly, helped by its unique combination of offerings and capabilities in the pet care industry.



Since its IPO, PetIQ has grown its earnings from $22 million in 2017 to forecasts, our forecast, of $100 million in 2022. It's almost five times, clearly, over five years.