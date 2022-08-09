Q2 2022 PetIQ Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the PetIQ Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please do note that this event is being recorded.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Turner. Please go ahead.



Katie M. Turner - ICR, LLC - MD



Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on PetIQ's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Cord Christensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Zvi Glasman, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer, will also be available for Q&A.



Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports