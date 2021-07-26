Q1 2021 Petmed Express Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 1-800-PetMeds conference call to review the financial results of the first fiscal quarter ended on June 30, 2021. At the request of the company, this conference call is being recorded.



Founded in 1996, 1-800-PetMeds is America's most trusted pet pharmacy, delivering prescription and nonprescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats and horses direct to consumer. 1-800-PetMeds markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which direct consumers to order by phone or on the Internet and which aim to increase the recognition of the PetMeds family of brand names. 1-800-PetMeds provides an attractive alternative of obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, ease of ordering and rapid home delivery.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bruce Rosenbloom.



Bruce S. Rosenbloom - PetMed Express, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you. I would like to welcome everybody here today. I would like to remind everyone that the first portion