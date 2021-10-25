Q2 2021 Petmed Express Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to PetMed's conference call to review the financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended on September 30, 2021. At the request of the company, this conference call is being recorded.



Founded in 1996, PetMed is America's most trusted pet pharmacy, delivering prescription and nonprescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats and horses direct to the customer. PetMed markets its products through national advertising campaigns which direct customers to order by phone or on the Internet to increase the recognition of the PetMed brand name. PetMed provides an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price and ease of ordering and rapid home delivery.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bruce Rosenbloom.



Bruce S. Rosenbloom - PetMed Express, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



I would like to welcome everybody here today. I would like to remind everyone that the first portion of this conference call will be listen-only until the