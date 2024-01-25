Q4 2023 Preferred Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Thank you, Rocco. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. With me today from management are Chairman and CEO, Li Yu; President and Chief Operating Officer, Wellington Chen; Chief Financial Officer, Edward Czajka; and Chief Credit Officer, Nick Pi. Management will provide a brief summary of the results, and then, we will open up the call to your questions.



