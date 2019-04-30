Apr 30, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the First Defiance Financial Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I will now turn the call over to John Bookmyer, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.



John L. Bookmyer - First Defiance Financial Corp. - Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director



Thank you. This is John. The Annual Meeting of First Defiance Financial Corp. is now called to order. As Chairman of First Defiance, I will act as a presiding officer for this meeting. I would like to welcome the shareholders joining us today. The polls are now open. Any shareholder or proxy holder who has not voted but would like to do so -- would like to may do so by clicking on the Vote Here Now button on the Meeting page. You may cast your vote at any time between now and the time the polls are closed in a few minutes.



In attendance with me today are executive staff members, Don Hileman, President, and CEO and Director; Kevin Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and John Reisner, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal