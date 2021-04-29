Apr 29, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Premier Financial Group's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Don Hileman, Chairman of the Board of Premier Financial. You may go ahead, please.



Donald P. Hileman - Premier Financial Corp. - Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Premier Financial Corp. My name is Don Hileman, and I am a Director and Executive Chairman of the Board of Premier Financial. I will also act as Presiding Officer for this meeting. I'm officially calling this meeting to order. The polls are still open. Any shareholder or proxyholder who has not voted but would like to may do so now and can vote by clicking on the Vote Here button on the meeting page. You may cast your vote at any time between now and the time the polls are closed in a few minutes.



In attendance with me today are some of our executive officers, including Gary Small, our CEO, President and