Q3 2021 Premier Financial Corp (OHIO) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Premier Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Nungester, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul D. Nungester - Premier Financial Corp. - CFO & Executive VP



Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. This call is also being webcast, and the audio replay will be available at the Premier Financial Corp. website at premierfincorp.com. Following our prepared comments on the company's strategy and performance, we will be available to take your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question-and-answer period, you may hear forward-looking statements related to future financial results and business operations for Premier Financial Corp. Actual results may differ materially from current management forecasts and projections as a result