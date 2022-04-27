Q1 2022 Premier Financial Corp (OHIO) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Premier Financial Corp. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Victoria and I'll be coordinating your call today.



(Operator Instructions)



I'll now pass over to your host, Paul Nungester to begin. Please go ahead.



Paul D. Nungester - Premier Financial Corp. - CFO & Executive VP



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This call is also being webcast, and the audio replay will be available at the Premier Financial Corp. website at premierfincorp.com. Following our prepared comments on the company's strategy and performance, we will be available to take your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question-and-answer period, you may hear forward-looking statements related to the future financial results and business operations for Premier Financial Corp. Actual results may differ materially from current management forecasts and projections as