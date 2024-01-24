Q4 2023 Premier Financial Corp (OHIO) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Premier Financial Corp. Fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To register your question. Please press star, followed by one on your telephone keypad if you wish to revoke your question. So one, if I may note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to.



We'll now start with Permian Financial Corp. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Paul Nungester Premier Financial Corp.-IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This call is also being webcast and the audio replay will be available at the Premier Financial Corp. website at Premier Bancorp.com. Following our prepared comments on the Company's strategy and performance, we will be available to take your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question and answer