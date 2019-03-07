Full Year 2018 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Profire Energy's fiscal 2018 ended December 31, 2018. Joining us today is the President and CEO of Profire Energy, Brenton Hatch; and CFO, Ryan Oviatt.



Before we begin today's call, I'd like to take a moment to read the company's Safe Harbor statement. Cautionary note regarding safe -- forward-looking statements. Statements made during this call that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's future business development activities, increase in operating expenses, expansion into international markets, maintaining a set of controls, the release of new products, offsetting costs with the sale of assets, the expansion into other markets, the new product certifications that will add significant value to the company, additional capabilities of existing products, the hiring of additional employees, M&A activity, the potential of international markets, the future financial performance and