Aug 08, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Profire Energy's second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019. Joining us today is President and CEO of Profire Energy, Brenton Hatch; and CFO, Ryan Oviatt.
Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statement. Statements made during this call that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's expected growth, increase in operating expenses, expansion into international markets, the planned launch of new products, the availability of company resources to make beneficial investments in 2019 and beyond, the hiring of additional employees, the company's exploration of M&A opportunities, the successful integration of acquired assets, potential of international markets and the company's future financial performance.
All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are
Q2 2019 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
