Q3 2019 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Profire Energy's third quarter 2019 ended September 30, 2019.



Joining us today is the CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt; and Chief Business Development Officer, Cameron Tidball.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statement, cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. Statements made during this call that are not historical, are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's expected growth, increase in operating expenses, expansion in international markets, the planned launch of new products, the availability of company resources to make beneficial investments in 2019 and beyond, the company's exploration of M&A opportunities, the successful integration of the acquired assets, the potential of international markets and the company's future financial performance.



All such forward-looking statements are subject to