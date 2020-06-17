Profire Energy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Brenton Wayne Hatch - Profire Energy, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Brenton Hatch, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Profire Energy, Inc. It's my pleasure on behalf of the Board of Directors and the officers of Profire Energy to welcome you and to express our appreciation to you for attending Profire's first-ever virtual shareholders' meeting.



We have already supplied each stockholder of record with a copy of our proxy statement and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of these documents are available to any stockholder who does not have them.



Additionally, if you are a stockholder of record or a proxy for a stockholder of record, you should have been given the opportunity to receive a ballot to change your vote if you have previously voted by proxy. Ballots should be cast using your 16-digit control number and following the instructions at the link provided in the voting instruction form or a notice of Internet availability of proxy materials.



I plan to conduct the meeting according to