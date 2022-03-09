Q4 2021 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. With me on the call today is Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's safe harbor statement. Statements made during this call that are not historic are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's expected growth, impact of higher oil prices, management of the supply chain, and anticipated impact of government sanctions, expansions in new markets, customer adoption of the PF2200 product line, investments in the launch of new products, anticipated sales opportunities and planned projects, the ability of the company's resources