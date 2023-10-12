Oct 12, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



And up next, we have Profire Energy, Inc. And I'd like to welcome our presenter, Cameron Tidball.



Cameron Tidball - Profire Energy, Inc. - Co-CEO



Hello, there we go. I like that, thanks.



Welcome, everyone. Yes, this is great.



Normally, I'd walk around and use the mic, but we are being recorded apparently. So I'm going to just stand here, but we welcome you and thank you for your attendance. The days getting long here, you're at the end of the day, but this will probably be the most igniting pun intended of all of the presentations you'll see today.



My name is Cameron Tidball, Ryan Oviatt, who's sitting, standing in the back there. And I, we are the co-CEOs of Profire Energy. And if you ever want to learn a little bit more about how co-CEOs works in a small microcap company. Let us know. We'd love to talk to you about it. We love it.



We thank the Dawson James team for having us here. We've worked with them for many years and appreciate their coverage of Profire. And I'll see if I know how to work these