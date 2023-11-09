Q3 2023 Profire Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Profire Energy's quarterly operating and financial performance for the period ended September 30, 2023. I will now turn the call over to Steven Hooser, Investor Relations, to get the call started. Please go ahead.



Steven Hooser - Three Part Advisors, LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. With me on today's call is Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball. Yesterday, after the market closed, the company filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC, and we discuss the quarter's highlights in a press release. As always, both of those documents are available on the Investors section of the company's website. A transcript of this call will be posted in the coming days.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to take a moment to read the company's Safe Harbor statements, statements made during this call that are not historical or forward-looking statements.



This call contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to