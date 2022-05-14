May 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Bill Aubrey - Peoples Financial Services Corp. - Chairman



Good morning. My name is Bill Aubrey, and I'm Chairman of the Board of Directors of Peoples Financial Services Corp. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, which is being held via a live audio webcast.



While our in-person annual meetings provided us an opportunity to see our shareholders and speak with them, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind all of our shareholders that they can find information throughout the year about the company's performance, strategies, and community support in our SEC filings, press releases, presentations, and other information available through our Investor Relations section of our website at www.psbt.com.



As is our custom, we will conduct the formal portion of our meeting first, after which we will have a question and comment period. To allow us to answer questions from as many shareholders as possible, we will limit each shareholder to two questions.



If there is a question about a