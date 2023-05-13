May 13, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Bill Aubrey - Peoples Financial Services Corp. - Chairman



Good morning. My name is Bill Aubrey, and I'm Chairman of the Board of Directors of Peoples Financial Services Corp. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, which is being held via a live audio webcast. While our in-person annual meetings provide us an opportunity to see our shareholders and speak with them, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind all shareholders that they can find information throughout the year about the company's performance, strategies, community support -- and community support in our SEC filings, press releases, presentations, and other information available through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.psbt.com.



As is our custom, we will conduct the formal portion of our meeting first; after which, we will have a question-and-comment period to allow us to answer from as many shareholders as possible. We will limit each shareholder to two questions. If there is a question about a matter to be voted