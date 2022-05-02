May 02, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Arun Menawat, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Profound Medical.



Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - CEO & Chairman of the Board



All right. Good afternoon, and thank you for Bloom Burton for such a wonderful conference that you hold. I am delighted to be here. I am delighted to talk about Profound.



As you may know, we are about game-changing technology, and we actually think that the type of technologies that we are developing are likely to be the future way of doing many, many types of procedures, which can be incision-free, radiation-free procedures.



So I'm going to start with our primary product today. We have phenomenal disclosures, and I encourage you to highly read, particularly the COVID-19 one, every word. And if you see any spelling mistakes, let me know please.



So TULSA-PRO is our primary product. We received FDA clearance in August 2019. We introduced the product in the United States in the first quarter of 2020. Obviously, COVID hit the same quarter. And we really created a very