Q4 2022 Profound Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Profound Medical Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Kilmer - IR - Profound Medical Inc.



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws of the United States and Canada.



All forward-looking statements are based on Profound's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the efficacy of the company's treatment technologies, results of future clinical trials, the ability to obtain coding and/or reimbursement from third-party payers, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments.



