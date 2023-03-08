Profound Medical Corp at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - CEO & Chairman of the Board



My name is Arun Menawat. I'm the CEO of Profound Medical. And I'm delighted to be at this conference. And since it's 9:10, let's get started to talk about our interesting company.



So Profound is really bringing a game-changing technology to the market. And so you can see incision-free ablative interventions. And we use real-time MRI in our imaging as part of our imaging. So very strong with imaging as a partner technology for us.



Our first product is for ablation of prostate. So we are primarily in prostate cancer today. I'll just quickly go through what the disease looks like. So prostate typically is actually one of the largest cancers in men today. And typically, when men get prostate cancer, they either remove the whole prostate or they radiate the prostate. So they don't really worry much about what's inside that prostate.



But it's an intricate organ because you have the urethra, which -- where the water flows through. You also have the seminal vesicles where all the fluids come from the testicular