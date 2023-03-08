Mar 08, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT
Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - CEO & Chairman of the Board
My name is Arun Menawat. I'm the CEO of Profound Medical. And I'm delighted to be at this conference. And since it's 9:10, let's get started to talk about our interesting company.
So Profound is really bringing a game-changing technology to the market. And so you can see incision-free ablative interventions. And we use real-time MRI in our imaging as part of our imaging. So very strong with imaging as a partner technology for us.
Our first product is for ablation of prostate. So we are primarily in prostate cancer today. I'll just quickly go through what the disease looks like. So prostate typically is actually one of the largest cancers in men today. And typically, when men get prostate cancer, they either remove the whole prostate or they radiate the prostate. So they don't really worry much about what's inside that prostate.
But it's an intricate organ because you have the urethra, which -- where the water flows through. You also have the seminal vesicles where all the fluids come from the testicular
Profound Medical Corp at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...