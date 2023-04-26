Apr 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



So I'd like to introduce our second speaker of the day, Arun Menawat from Profound Medical. Followed by his presentation there will be a five-minute Q&A. Take it away, Arun.



Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - Chairman, CEO



Good morning. I'm delighted to be here. Bloom Burton does an amazing job every year. I've been presenting Profound for a few years, and I've talked about technology. But today I want to talk more about where we're going, what milestones we have achieved, and what milestones are coming up. So I will spend five minutes or so in the technology just in the beginning but most of the time I'm going to really talk about the commercial strategy at this stage.



So as you know I'm sure, this is a game-changing technology. It is so game changing that it's an entirely new way of treating a patient. It's an entirely new location of where the treatment takes place. The physicians who treat, they don't learn how to do something like this in their residencies and so on. So every aspect of a technology commercialization, I