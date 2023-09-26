Sep 26, 2023 / 08:55PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald - L.P. - Analyst



And the privilege of hosting, Arun Menawat, from Profound Medical. Arun, I'll leave it to you. Thank you.



Arun Menawat - Profound Medical Corp. - CEO and Chairman of the Board



Perfect. Thank you so much. You know the tag line for our company, Profound Medical, is incision-free ablation. And incision-free is a very big thing in the sense that we're finally doing surgery without any incision, which means no hospital stay, daytime procedure, hours of recovery rather than days of recovery, and we're able to treat very serious prostate cancer patients.



So this is a company. We're building an entirely new platform, which allows us to really move robotics to incision-free robotics. And our robotics is not the master slave robotics. It is actually autonomous robotics. So I'm going to go through some of that.



And the other word that's interesting in our tag line is with vision. We use a real-time MRI. So we are actually doing serious intervention in the MRI on a routine basis.



So as I