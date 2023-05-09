May 09, 2023 / 11:20PM GMT

Jason Gerberry - BofA Global Research - Analyst



We're going to get going here at the -- with our next company presenter at the BofA Annual Healthcare Conference. My name is Jason Gerberry. I am one of the Biopharma Analyst here, and I'm pleased to be introducing ProKidney and CEO Tim Bertram. So Tim has some slides he's going to run through. And if time permitting, we may have a time for a little discussion.



Tim Bertram - ProKidney Corp. - CEO & Director



It's perfect. Thank you, Jason. Thank you all of you for coming to hear our story about ProKidney. I thank you for your interest. And hopefully, we'll have some time for questions.



I'll be making forward-looking statements today. You can find the details on this in our website if you want to follow that further.



So what is ProKidney, and what is our real goal and mission? ProKidney is trying to bring a hope to one of the most expensive unmet medical needs that we currently have today, and this is kidney failure.



Why is kidney failure so significant? It is a $130 billion problem