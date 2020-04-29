Apr 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Craig Blunden, Chairman and CEO of Provident Financial Holdings. And on the call with me is Donavon Ternes, our President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. We do hope that all of you and your families are doing well, staying safe during this health and economic crisis.



Before we begin, I have a brief administrative item to address. Our presentation today discusses the company's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objective or goals for future operations, products or services, forecast of financial or other performance measures and statements about the