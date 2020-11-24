Nov 24, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. I am Craig Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will act as Chairman of the meeting. We hope all of you are staying safe and healthy in these extraordinary times.



In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to hold our first-ever virtual shareholders meeting in order to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, directors, officers and employees. Attending the meeting virtually is Donavon Ternes, Secretary of the company, will act as