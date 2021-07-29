Jul 29, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the fourth quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and a replay will be available for you to listen to starting at 11:00 p.m. -- or 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time today and running through August 5 at midnight. To access that replay, dial (866) 207-1041, enter the access code of 1060286. International callers will use the number of (402) 970-0847. And again, that access code is 1060286. (Operator Instructions)



And at this time, I would now like to turn this conference over to our host, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Craig Blunden. Please go ahead, sir.



Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. This is Craig Blunden, Chairman and CEO of Provident Financial Holdings. And on the call with me is Donavon Ternes, our President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I have a brief administrative item to address. Our presentation today discusses the