Oct 27, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the first quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded for replay. And that replay will be available starting today at 11 a.m. Pacific and through November 3 at midnight. To access that replay, dial (866) 207-1041, enter access code 3655739. International participants can dial (402) 978-0847.
And at this time, I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Chairman and CEO, Craig Blunden. Please go ahead, sir.
Craig G. Blunden - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. This is Craig Blunden, Chairman and CEO of Provident Financial Holdings. And on the call with me is Donavon Ternes, our President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I have a brief administrative item to address. Our presentation today discusses the company's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's
Q1 2022 Provident Financial Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...