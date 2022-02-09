Feb 09, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Ted William Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you so much, and thank you all for joining me today. We have approximately 25 minutes for the presentation. I probably have 1.5 hours worth of material. So I'm going to go through this very quickly. I will try not to talk too quickly, and I'll try and only focus on the most important filing endpoints.



This first slide you see is actually our headquarters. I'm so proud of our 25,000 square foot CLIA lab and Garden City, New York. I'll get back to that shortly. If you actually look at that, you'll see on the second floor, that's where we have 25,000 square feet when you see those windows. When you look at the windows on the bottom, I expect to or hope to build out an entirely additional lab for other types of