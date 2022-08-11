Q2 2022 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ProPhase Labs second-quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ted Karkus, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ProPhase Labs. Please go ahead.



Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thanks so much. Thank you, all, for joining me today. Before start, unfortunately, I have to read the forward-looking statement. I'll read it quickly. I think you all know what it is.



Before we begin today's call, I want to advise everyone that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our plans, expectations, future performance, and future events, including statements regarding projected financial results of the third quarter of 2022, our expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future waves of the pandemic and continued demand for diagnostic testing, source of funding, the HRSA funding, our plans to grow our diagnostic business and