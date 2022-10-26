Oct 26, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Mike Schetlick - Centri Business Consulting - Analyst
Good morning. Welcome. My name is Mike Schetlick. I'm a Managing Director with Centri Business Consulting. I serve as a technical accounting practice lead at Centri. Centri Business Consulting is a full-service accounting finance firm that helps companies of all shapes and sizes, all phases of their life cycle with accounting and finance needs and navigating the capital markets. It's a pleasure to introduce Ted, CEO of ProPhase Labs. Take it away.
Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman and CEO
Great. Thank you.
Mike Schetlick - Centri Business Consulting - Analyst
Yes.
Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman and CEO
Okay. Thank you all for coming. We have so much going on, I can't cover this in 30 minutes plus Q&A. And I love Q&A because I cover an awful lot there.
I'll assume that you've all read the forward-looking statement. I'd like to talk about what's going on in the future quite a bit.
Prophase Labs Inc at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript
