Prophase Labs Inc at Q4 Investor Summit Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



All right. Greetings, all. Thank you for joining me today and thank you online. I have no idea how many people are watching us online. I am Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs. This actually -- what you're looking at right now is actually our headquarters in Garden City, New York.



This presentation, by the way, is on our website. We also have a roughly 35-slide presentation just on our biotech division. I'm going to touch on that. I only got about 20 minutes, and we are doing so many things at our company. It's very hard to even give an overview of what we're doing in 20 minutes, but I'm going to try.



Of course, forward-looking statement, I'm going to presume that everybody has read the forward-looking statement. Everything I say comes from the heart. Everything I say is true as of today.



I can tell you, historically, whatever I say, most of the time it comes true. I have long-term shareholders who are very supportive of me. And if anything, over time, we tend to outperform, not underperform. I'm a big believer in