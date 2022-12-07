Dec 07, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Media



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you for joining us.



Now presenting is Ted Karkus. He is the Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is PRPH on NASDAQ. Ted, take it away.



Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman and CEO



Thank you, Robert. So thank you all for joining me today. This is going to be really fast, 20 to 25 minutes. And then, I think Robert's going to ask a couple of questions on.



So there's going to be an abbreviated format. This presentation is available online.



You can go to our website at ir.prophaselabs.com. You can see this whole presentation, take your time with it. We also have a second presentation, all about just our biopharma division, which I'll touch on as well.



So for beginners, what you're looking at right here is the actual office building where we have our headquarters. I'm on the second floor. We are building out the first floor. This is a 25 -- this was a 25