Q4 2022 Prophase Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Ted Karkus - ProPhase Labs, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, MJ, and thank you all for joining me today. Before we get started, I would like to -- I have to read the forward-looking statements. Fortunately, our attorneys gave me a shorter version today. Thank God.



I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language. During this presentation, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives, and initiatives and the underlying assumptions. While we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



